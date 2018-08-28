Look: Williams-Brice gets new field after Beyonce concert

South Carolina football's Williams-Brice Stadium is getting a new field just in time for the 2018 season and just days after a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert was held at the venue.
College Sports

South Carolina breaking out new helmet as it reveals uniform for Coastal Carolina

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 28, 2018

New year, sweet new helmets.

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will break out a Script Carolina helmet for the season opener against Coastal Carolina in Williams Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

The Gamecocks full look is the helmets with white pants, and a garnet jersey.

The Game kicks off at noon on SEC Network.

Uniform combos last season:

Bowl Game: White pants, black jersey, black helmet

Clemson: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, black helmet.

vs. Wofford: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet, black shoes

vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet

vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet

vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants

vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

vs. Kentucky: all black

vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

