South Carolina breaking out new helmet as it reveals uniform for Coastal Carolina

New year, sweet new helmets.
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team will break out a Script Carolina helmet for the season opener against Coastal Carolina in Williams Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
The Gamecocks full look is the helmets with white pants, and a garnet jersey.
The Game kicks off at noon on SEC Network.
Uniform combos last season:
▪ Bowl Game: White pants, black jersey, black helmet
▪ Clemson: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, black helmet.
▪ vs. Wofford: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet, black shoes
▪ vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet
▪ vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet
▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants
▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
