In this picture from the 2008-09 season, longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop (center) has a word with former All-America guard Stephen Curry as assistant Jim Fox (standing behind McKillop) listens. Curry is now an NBA superstar and McKillop is regarded as one of the best college coaches in the game.
In this picture from the 2008-09 season, longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop (center) has a word with former All-America guard Stephen Curry as assistant Jim Fox (standing behind McKillop) listens. Curry is now an NBA superstar and McKillop is regarded as one of the best college coaches in the game. Tim Cowie
In this picture from the 2008-09 season, longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop (center) has a word with former All-America guard Stephen Curry as assistant Jim Fox (standing behind McKillop) listens. Curry is now an NBA superstar and McKillop is regarded as one of the best college coaches in the game. Tim Cowie

College Sports

Poll: Most under-appreciated coach in college basketball works in the Carolinas

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

August 29, 2018 11:38 AM

Who is the most under-appreciated college basketball coach in America?

It’s Davidson’s Bob McKillop.

“He still does the most with the least,” said one coach who was quoted anonymously in a poll to name McKillop No. 1.

mckillop-newsconference
Bob McKillop
TIM COWIE DavidsonPhotos.com

CBS Sports college basketball writers Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander recently surveyed more than 100 coaches on a myriad of topics -- what player would you add to your roster; who will be the best team; has the FBI investigation changed anything - and also asked about which coach didn’t get enough love.

McKillop won the under-appreciated coach poll with 10.5 percent of the vote, just ahead of Providence’s Ed Cooley (9.5) and Belmont’s Rick Byrd (7.6). Clemson’s Brad Brownell, Notre Dame’s Mike Brey - whose son, Kyle, is head football coach at Ardrey Kell High School in southeast Charlotte - and Mike Cronin of Cincinnati were next at 5.7 percent.

McKillop, of course, became a nationally known name in 2008 when guard Stephen Curry and Davidson made a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. As the CBS writers point out, McKillop was good before - and after - Curry. His teams won 11 Southern Conference regular-season titles, including eight without Curry.

When Davidson stepped up in competition to move to the Atlantic 10 in the 2014-15 season, the Wildcats won the regular-season title, and won the conference tournament championship last season, when McKillop reached the NCAA tournament for a ninth time.

Here are answers to other surveyed questions

1. If you could add one eligible player to your roster, who would you want most?

RJ Barrett, Duke, 16 percent; Zion Williams, Duke, 15 percent; Carsen Edwards, Purdue, 15 percent

2. Who will be the best team this season

Kansas, 38 percent; Kentucky, 18 percent; Duke, 15 percent; Gonzaga, 11 percent

3. Will the commission on college basketball solve the sports’ problems?

No, 92 percent; Yes, 8 percent

4. Has the FBI investigation significantly reduced cheating?

No, 47 percent; yes, 43 percent; unsure, 10 percent

5. Do you believe the FBI will charge another coach?

No, 63 percent; yes, 37 percent.

You can see complete poll results and responses here

  Comments  