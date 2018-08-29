Head Ball Coach or Head Beer Coach? Steve Spurrier is keeping things ‘interesante’

Did you know Steve Spurrier used to have a bottle opener on his famous visor? Or that his original nickname was the Head Beer Coach?
OK, so neither of those things are actually true, but Spurrier sure commits to the bit for a series of recently unveiled ads for Dos Equis beer as part of the brand’s “Keep It Interesante” campaign.
The former South Carolina football coach stars in four 15-second ads, all mining the Head Ball Coach’s legendary coaching career and famous fun-loving attitude for comedy. The ads will air on TV during the college football season.
Presumably he’s moved on from his Coors days.
Spurrier wasn’t the only famous coach to be featured in Dos Equis’ ads — former LSU coach Les Miles also has a series.
Spurrier is set to return to the sideline as a coach for the new Alliance of American Football league.
Comments