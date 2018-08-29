Dates, opponents set for South Carolina baseball’s fall scrimmages

South Carolina baseball will host North Carolina State on Sept. 29 and travel to Georgia Tech on Oct. 6 for two scrimmages, under new NCAA rules allowing programs to face off in the fall, the Gamecocks announced Wednesday.
D1Baseball and The Big Spur had both previously reported the NC State game. The team also announced Wednesday that it will begin at 2 p.m. at Founders Park and will be free to attend.
The Georgia Tech contest will take place at 1 p.m. on a Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta — there had previously been rumors the two teams might play in SunTrust Park, home of the MLB’s Atlanta Braves.
Neither contest will count towards the Gamecocks’ final 2019 record.
NC State is coached by Elliott Avent, who briefly served as an assistant to former USC coach and current athletics director Ray Tanner. The Wolfpack have advanced to the NCAA tournament in four consecutive seasons and were the national No. 16 seed last season.
Georgia Tech is led by Danny Hall, who has been with the Yellow Jackets since 1994. In that time, the program has made 20 NCAA tournaments and three College World Series. Hall’s squad went 27-28 in 2018.
USC coach Mark Kingston will enter the fall of 2018 off a Super Regional berth in his first season in Columbia, but faces a daunting task in replacing two-thirds of his weekend rotation and eight of the nine players who started for most of the NCAA tournament this spring. The Gamecocks bring in another heralded recruiting class and plenty of junior college transfers and will have battles at almost every position.
