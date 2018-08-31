Breiner’s South Carolina-Coastal prediction: What are the lessons of Game 1?

Season openers usually have lessons. It’s just not always easy or preferable to see them.
This year’s South Carolina football team gets a Coastal Carolina squad only a few years removed from FCS coming off a 3-9 season. By any measure, USC should come out more concerned about how the Gamecocks win than if they win.
It will be the debut of the new up-tempo offense and the return of Deebo Samuel. The Gamecocks have so many options, it’ll likely be hard for someone to put up huge numbers unless it’s like the last meeting when USC dropped 70 points (for reference, Jamari Smith had 100 rushing yards and Shon Carson led the team in carries).
If USC shows a level of thorough dominance, it should tell us something. But how we process Game 1 lessons is always tricky, and last season’s tilt with N.C. State is a good reminder.
Coming out of that game, one could see the seeds of what was to come on offense. Most looked at some sensational Jake Bentley throws, Deebo Samuel’s heroics, Shi Smith and OrTre Smith both getting work early.
But the run game struggled (a theme going forward). Ty’Son Williams’ use was inconsistent (a theme going forward). The offense had trouble mounting consistent drives and the defense had issues getting off the field on third down (both questions that popped up later).
This is not about dampening enthusiasm, but a reminder an opener is often a complex picture.
But this one should be simpler. The new offense should get a chance to go. Even with perhaps a bust or two against an option-ish team, the defense should have a talent edge. USC should leave with mostly good lessons before Georgia.
Prediction: South Carolina 45, Coastal Carolina 10
