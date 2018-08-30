Will Muschamp explains how much Josh Belk will play Saturday, updates injuries

Josh Belk won’t play too much Saturday as the Gamecocks open the 2018 football season.
But South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp said he’ll play.
Muschamp explained on his weekly call-in show that Belk, who was ruled eligible on Thursday, wasn’t part of USC’s game planning, but he’ll get a little work Saturday. He still had to drop excess weight and get in full game shape.
“I appreciate the NCAA for seeing Josh’s situation,” Muschamp said. “Really happy for him. We’ve got to get Josh in a little better shape. Right now, he has not game-planned with us.
“I think he’ll play, no doubt about that.”
The coach said he had a talk with Belk about his weight, which was listed at 359 pounds when he made the USC roster. He didn’t practice with the defense until Thursday.
“Josh is a really bright young man,” Muschamp said. “He’s got everything in front of him. He’s a really talented guy. We’re excited to have him, to have an opportunity to play for us this year.”
Muschamp also updated his team’s injuries leading into the 2018 season opener against Coastal Carolina at Williams-Brice at noon Saturday.
▪ Running back Mon Denson is questionable with a hamstring injury. He was limited by a hamstring and the staff shut him down.
▪ Wide receiver Chavis Dawkins remains limited with an ankle injury
Earlier in the week Muschamp said he’d hoped to get injured wide receiver Chad Terrell (ACL) back by the end of September. Freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell (knee), running back Lavonte Valentine (knee) and Jesus Gibbs (knee) are also closing in on being able to play.
Valentine could be back in a week and a half, Gibbs in three weeks and Campbell in a month.
Muschamp said he expects some true freshmen to play, including defensive backs Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, Dylan Wonnum, Jordan Rhodes and defensive linemen J.J. Enagbare and Rick Sandidge.
