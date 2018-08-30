Watch a former Gamecock deliver a highlight reel play as he fights for an NFL job

It’s far from a guarantee Chris Lammons will make the Atlanta Falcons roster.
But a play the former South Carolina football star made Thursday can only help his case.
Playing against the Miami Dolphins in his team’s final preseason game, Lammons delivered a play one of the commentators simply dubbed “incredible.” Wide receiver Isaiah Ford came over the middle and looked as if he caught the pass, but Lammons wouldn’t let him keep it.
For the preseason, Lammons only has three tackles.
Last season, he came on in a big way for the Gamecocks. After moving from corner to safety, he made 79 tackles, broke up seven passes and was a key special teamer.
