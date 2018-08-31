Suspended USC football player gets a chance to clear charges, attorney says

A USC football player accused earlier this year of assaulting his former girlfriend has the opportunity to have the charges dropped, according to his lawyer.

Javon Charleston, a safety for the Gamecocks, was charged of assault and battery and burglary in June stemming from an incident with the former girlfriend.

The incident left him suspended from the team pending court proceedings.





SIGN UP

Now Charleston has been accepted into pre-trial intervention, or PTI, according to his lawyer, Neal Lourie. “We are pleased to announce Javon has been accepted into pre-trial intervention,” Lourie said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

PTI is a program that allows a suspects, mostly first-time offenders, charged with criminal acts to be cleared of those charges if complete specific court-ordered functions.

An official with the 11th Circuit solicitor’s office PTI program, which is prosecuting Charleston, would not confirm or deny whether he had been accepted into PTI.





Charleston remains suspended, a University of South Carolina spokesman said.

Charleston was suspended from the football team after he was charged in June. The suspension didn’t allow him to take part in any team activities. Charleston, who hadn’t practice all summer with the Gamecocks, retained his athletic scholarship.

If Charleston doesn’t complete PTI he could face up to three years in prison for the assault charge. A conviction for first-degree burglary carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

The Gamecocks kick off the season Saturday against Coastal Carolina.

This story is ongoing. Check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina DB Javon Charleston discusses the relief of going on scholarship.