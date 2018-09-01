WATCH: Jake Bentley drops a dime over the secondary to put USC up big against Coastal

In its season opener, South Carolina football is cruising over Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, especially on offense, where the Gamecocks are dominating the Chanticleers with big plays and long drives.
Junior quarterback Jake Bentley pushed USC to a 21-3 lead with 6:03 left in the second quarter when he tossed a 24-yard pass to junior Bryan Edwards.
It was an impressive pitch and catch as Edwards got behind the CCU secondary for the Gamecocks’ longest passing play of the game so far.
The touchdown is Bentley’s 29th career score, placing him alone in ninth place in program history. It was also Edwards’ 10th career touchdown catch.
