WATCH: Deebo Samuel scores first TD of the season with sensational catch

A few people got there ahead of him, but Deebo Samuel made it back to the endzone at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, making an impressive touchdown catch late in the third quarter to give South Carolina a 42-6 lead over Coastal Carolina in the season opener.
Samuel, who missed most of last season due to injury, snagged a fade pass to the corner of the endzone from junior quarterback Jake Bentley for the Gamecocks’ sixth touchdown of the afternoon. It was his seventh catch of the game, giving him 56 receiving yards to lead USC. He also has one rush for 11 yards and two kick returns for 45 yards.
The pass also marked Bentley’s fourth touchdown of the game. South Carolina has already scored its most points in an opener since 2011. It seemed to mark Samuel’s final play of the game — on the next offensive series, coach Will Muschamp inserted the Gamecocks’ backups.
