How did USC’s new offense look to an opponent? Impressive, Coastal says

After Deebo Samuel added to his career highlight reel at Coastal Carolina’s expense, Chanticleers coach Joe Moglia didn’t explode on the sideline. He didn’t chew out Mallory Claybourne, the Coastal defensive back who got beat in the corner of the end zone. He didn’t do much of anything.
South Carolina was up 42-6 at that point, confirming what Moglia had been saying all week about the Gamecocks.
They’re pretty good.
“We played as hard as we could against what I think is one of the better teams in the country,” Moglia said Saturday after USC’s 49-15 rout of the Chants before 75,126 spectators at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Samuel’s one-handed scoring catch late in the third quarter was only part of a noteworthy debut for USC offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon. The interim tag off, South Carolina’s full-time OC led the Gamecocks (1-0) to their most points in the Will Muschamp era and totaled their most yards (557) since November 2016.
Film of McClendon in such a role entering the game came only from last year’s Outback Bowl.
“A lot of the things that they ran were things that we saw them running a year ago,” Moglia said. “Now what he was supposed to bring to the table was be a little bit more up-tempo and hurry-up. They certainly showed that a little bit, but this is not his first rodeo as offensive coordinator.”
South Carolina, with an SEC East Division showdown against No. 3 Georgia looming, didn’t reveal all of its new tricks. A complete hurry-up attack was really only on display during a five-play, 76-yard scoring drive that took 45 seconds before the end of the first half.
“I’m sure (McClendon) may have another wrinkle or two,” Moglia said, “but he didn’t need his other wrinkle or two today.”
Samuel, appearing for the first time since breaking his leg last September, had seven catches for 56 yards and that TD. He had 112 total yards on 10 touches.
“The kid’s an All-American and a first-round draft choice,” Moglia said. “I think he’s pretty good.”
The touchdown, No. 17 in his career, was a reminder why Samuel was generating Heisman buzz last fall.
“I mean, we had the guy well-covered and the guy came down with the ball,” Moglia said. “They made great plays, and we didn’t make great plays. And part of that is their athleticism.”
Coastal, which went 3-9 last season and was picked to finish last in the Sun Belt East, dropped to 0-3 all-time against SEC opponents. The 2013 Gamecocks beat the Chants, 70-10.
“They got fast guys,” said CCU linebacker Silas Kelly. “They’re a Division I team. We know they’re very good and they have athletes. We have athletes, too. It just happened that they got out in space sometimes. They got fast guys and we just gotta tighten up the screws and get on them more.”
