South Carolina’s Will Muschamp updates DJ Wonnum injury

South Carolina defensive lineman DJ Wonnum’s injury looked bad when he went down in the third quarter against Coastal Carolina on Saturday grabbing at his lower leg.
He’ll should be OK.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp explained it was just a sprained ankle and sounded like it wasn’t a big concern.
“Based on the information I have, he’s going to be fine,” Muschamp said.
Wonnum is one of USC’s most versatile linemen and led the team in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017.
Tight end K.C. Crosby also got dinged up, but Muschamp didn’t see it as too serious.
