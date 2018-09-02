15 things you might have missed as South Carolina handled Coastal Carolina

1. The win
South Carolina opened the 2018 football season with a 49-15 win against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. In their first home opener since 2014, the Gamecocks scored the program’s most points since 2013, when they coincidentally put up 70 on the Chanticleers.
2. The QB
In his first game leading South Carolina’s new-look offense, quarterback Jake Bentley set a career high with four touchdown passes. He also had 250 yards on 22-of-29 passing and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
3. The star is back
Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel made his return to the field after an injury cost him most of 2017. He had 67 yards from scrimmage and another 45 in returns. That included a highlight-reel, one-handed touchdown catch.
4. More returners
Several other players returning from injuries played notable roles. K.C. Crosby stepped into the lineup after missing most of last season. Bryson Allen-Williams had a sack and three tackles for loss after a shoulder injury cost him 10 games. Tailback Rico Dowdle did return to the bowl, but back at full health Saturday, he had his fourth career 100-yard game.
5. Freshman show
WIll Muschamp wasn’t shy about playing true or redshirt freshmen, with 11 scholarship players and few walk-on getting time. Freshmen who player were: Jaycee Horn, R.J. Roderick, Slade Carroll (walk-on), Josh Vann, Israel Mukuamu, Rosendo Louis Jr., Kingsley Engabare, Ernest Jones, Jovaughn Gwyn, Dylan Wonnum, Rick Sandidge, Josh Belk. Redshirt freshmen who played were: Evan Hinson, Jaylin Dickerson, Eric Douglas, Jordan Rhodes, Will Register, M.J. Webb
6. Sound the Horn
Notable among the freshmen was Horn, who started at nickel. He had three tackles, including a sack. He’s just the seventh true freshman to start a season opener since 2009, joining Stephon Gilmore (2009), Marcus Lattimore (2010), Jadeveon Clowney (2011), Bryson-Allen Williams (2014), Al Harris Jr. (2014) and Bryan Edwards (2016).
7. All those yards
South Carolina’s 557 yards of offense were the team’s most since facing Western Carolina in 2016. It’s the second-most since a loss to Tennessee in 2014.
8. A long time coming
Tight end Kiel Pollard scored his first career touchdown after an emotional two years waiting his turn to play.
9. Captains
Captains were Deebo Samuel, T.J. Brunson, Jake Bentley and Donell Stanley.
10. Attendance
Announced attendance was 75,126.
11. A new kicker?
Muschamp gave walk-on and former Tusculum kicker Will Tommie a chance to handle kickoffs late, saying he wanted to divide some of the work for starting kicker Parker White. Tommie had three touchbacks on three kicks.
12, New-look offense
USC broke out a few new offensive wrinkles, including Deebo Samuel lined up at running back and an I-formation with Rico Dowdle at fullback. (He said he’d never lined up there before the package was installed.)
13. No IVs
Will Muschamp had fretted the past few weeks about the heat ... and it was a hot, humid day. In the end, no players needed IVs and there didn’t seem to be much cramping, something he credited to his strength staff.
14. Late hits
South Carolina committed a total of four personal foul or targeting penalties. One on the game’s first play cost USC field position. The last, a targeting call on safety Nick Harvey, will cost him the first half of next week’s game.
15. Next week
The Gamecocks now turn their attention toward No. 3 Georgia. The Bulldogs have won the last three meetings, including a 24-10 game last season. UGA is breaking in some new players and is coming to Williams-Brice off a 45-0 win against Austin Peay.
