Frank Martin, Gamecocks go local, offer a top shooter with USC ties

Tre Jackson made a visit to one South Carolina school this weekend and got an offer from another.
The Blythewood senior guard picked up an offer from the Gamecocks on Sunday. He visited Winthrop over the weekend on his second official visit.
Jackson visited Murray State the week before. He has several other Division I offers including Iowa State and Florida Gulf Coast.
“It means a lot to be offered by South Carolina, extremely honored and blessed,” Jackson said. “I think it would feel the same even if my pops wasn’t around the program.”
Jackson’s family has ties to USC. His father, Charles Jackson, is the Director of Character and Life Skills at South Carolina. He said he got the USC offer a couple weeks ago but just put it out there on social media Sunday night.
Jackson’s recruiting has really taken off during this summer. The 6-foot-1 guard has been a standout the past two seasons for Blythewood, which played for a Class 5A state title in 2017 and made it to Lower State championship last season.
Jackson is versatile and can play point or shooting guard. He was third in the Midlands in scoring at 20 points a game and averaged 3.3 assists last year.
South Carolina has three scholarships available and one commitment for Class of 2019 in Hartsville guard Trae Hannibal.
