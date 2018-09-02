Watch: Blythewood’s Tre Jackson discusses recruiting, expectations for senior season

NC State's Thayer Thomas, a former walk-on, talks about his dedication to being able to play. Thomas had a 40-yard punt return and a touchdown in the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
NC State's Jakobi Meyers talks about the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University in the season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Meyers had a career-high 14 catches in the win.
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's C.J. Riley pulls in a 14-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over James Madison University in the season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.