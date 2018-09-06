USC QB commit Luke Doty embracing being ‘face of the 2020 recruiting class’

When South Carolina offered, Luke Doty tried to reach out.
The Myrtle Beach quarterback has been committed to USC for more than a month. He’s adapting to life as at full-time quarterback, and has his sights set on a big season.
But when USC extended offers to a set of quarterbacks younger than him, he hit the phones.
“I tried to get out to them,” Doty said. “I know one of them, the one out in Illinois, I reached out to him. I reached out to a 2020 offensive lineman that was offered a few months back. And just kind of going along with what coach Muschamp told me. I’m the face of the 2020 recruiting class. I feel like I need to take it upon myself to get some guys around me, the best guys to get them to the best university in the country.
“That’s kind of my goal.”
That quarterback was J.J. McCarthy of Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Ill. He’s got offers from Indiana and Ohio State.
At the moment, Doty is one of four USC commits for 2020. The others – Tyshawn Wannamaker, Issiah Walker Jr. and Mecose Todd – all are also rated as four-stars.
After leading his team to a blowout win of Laurens on Friday, he said he’d been excited to finally see South Carolina’s new offense (it hung 49 points on Coastal Carolina).
His plan is to visit for the Georgia game next week, and he’s hoping to see a big atmosphere.
“I’m really excited to see that stadium come alive,” Doty said. “I can’t wait to see them run out of the tunnel.
“It’s going to be wild.”
This season, Doty has thrown for 460 yards and six touchdowns this season, completing 68.6 percent of his passes.
The Georgia game should provide Doty a chance for an important meeting. By the time he arrives on campus, 2019 commit Ryan Hilisnki will have been on campus for a full season.
“I’ll probably reach out to him before next week,” Doty said. “I think he’s going to be there. Looking forward to meeting him face to face. Just really starting to build that relationship. I’ll come in. He’ll already be there. Just try to learn as much as him, as much from him as I can.”
