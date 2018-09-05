‘I see red every week’: USC’s Georgia natives have different views of rivalry game

When it comes to the football rivalry between Georgia and South Carolina, things can get a bit awkward when you take a look at the Gamecocks’ roster.

Outside of South Carolina itself, Georgia is the most represented home state on USC’s list of players — 24 of 112 are from the Peach State, or more than 21 percent. And of course, coach Will Muschamp was born in Rome, Georgia, and played for the Bulldogs as an undergraduate.

So for this Saturday’s clash at Williams-Brice Stadium between the No. 24 Gamecocks and No. 3 Dawgs, there will be plenty of USC players going up against the team they grew up rooting for.

“It means a lot,” redshirt senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said of the rivalry. “Georgia is where I was originally going to go to school as a young guy, just thinking about in ninth, 10th grade, that’s where you want to go, coming from Georgia.”

Allen-Williams did get an offer from Georgia, but ended up with Alabama and South Carolina as his finalists. Recruiting battles between the two bordering states are nothing new — among this year’s freshmen alone, USC pried receiver Josh Vann away from Tucker, Georgia, while UGA grabbed linebacker Channing Tindall from Columbia.

A few years back, redshirt sophomore receiver Randrecous Davis was one of the early recruits in Muschamp’s first class, decommitting from Georgia on Jan. 25, 2016, and signing with the Gamecocks on Feb. 3. That history will add emotion to this week’s game for the Atlanta native.

“This game means a lot. I’m from Georgia and I was once committed there, so I’m just looking forward to playing them,” Davis said.

Sophomore defensive lineman Aaron Sterling is another Georgia native who strongly considered the Bulldogs before choosing South Carolina instead.

As Muschamp noted, for players like Davis and Sterling, there will be no question of excitement on Saturday. Instead, the key will be not getting overly hyped for the matchup and becoming careless.

“You don’t want somebody to get too emotional for this game or do something they’re not known to do or out of the ordinary. You just stick to what we known and we’re known to do,” Sterling said. “It’s another opponent. I don’t look it as that school. It’s just another opponent on our schedule.”





Not every Georgia native on USC’s roster got an offer from the Bulldogs. And that’s even more motivation for them.

“They didn’t really offer me,” senior defensive back Steven Montac said. “So just (want to) show them what they missed out on.”

It helps that Montac actually grew up a Florida Gators fan, always disliking Georgia.

For redshirt junior defensive lineman Daniel Fennell, that’s not the case.

“Because it’s the hometown team, you do want to win, but there’s no bad blood there or anything,” Fennell said.

All told, while some Georgia Gamecocks might feel an added desire to defeat their home state’s premier program, once the game begins, they said they expect to treat it like any other game — that is, with a fierce desire to win.

“It’s easy to separate. I see red every week,” Allen-Williams said. “I think, whatever opponent I play against, I want to kill them every week.”

As for Muschamp, fans can rest easy knowing that it’s been a long time since he played for Georgia and he’s coached against them plenty of times since.

“Moving forward, your loyalty resides with who’s writing that check. So I’m a Gamecock,” he said.