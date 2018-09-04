He came to South Carolina as a two-star recruit. He’s now an NFL team captain

Patrick DiMarco was a two-star recruit out of high school. No NFL team saw fit to draft him, and the first one he signed with cut him.
On Tuesday, he was named a team captain on an NFL squad.
DiMarco was named one of six captains for the Buffalo Bills. He signed a four-year deal with the team before last season.
DiMarco signed with the Chargers out of USC, then spent a season with the Kansas City Chiefs before landing in Atlanta. He played there from 2013-2016, growing into a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2015. He helped team Atlanta to the Super Bowl after the 2016 season.
For his career, he has 44 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns.
At South Carolina, he played in 52 games with 26 starts. As a senior, he helped pave the way for Marcus Lattimore’s 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman.
