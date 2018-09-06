Q&A: Georgia beat writer breaks down South Carolina’s opponent

Marc Weiszer, the Georgia beat writer for The Athens Banner-Herald, took time this week to answer a few of our questions about the Bulldogs and their preparation for Saturday’s SEC East showdown with South Carolina.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

1. In terms of rivalries, South Carolina ranks its annual Georgia matchup No. 2 behind Clemson. But how does Georgia view this series? And how has the intensity of this game increased/decreased over the years?

Depends on which player you talk to and when you talk to them. If you ask them about South Carolina during Florida or Auburn week, the Gamecocks wouldn’t show up that much. I’d rank Florida, Georgia Tech and Auburn in the top three. I asked my followers on Twitter this week which team is No. 4. Out of nearly 1,500 votes, Tennessee (56 percent) edged out South Carolina (32 percent) and Clemson (12 percent).

The Gamecocks beating Georgia three straight at home from 2010-14 certainly raised the intensity, but it’s dipped some probably. This game could bring it back up again.

2. UGA played Jake Fromm and Justin Fields at quarterback last week. If that continues this week, what can be expected from both? How does the duo differ in style?





I would expect to see Fields again, but probably not as much given the opponent and the chance the game could be tighter for longer. Fromm has command of the offense, experience from over 900 snaps last season and doesn’t make many mistakes (26 career TD passes, 7 INTs).

Fields has the capability to do everything that Fromm can but has only been on campus for nine months. He’s got the chance to make explosive plays (2,000 career rushing yards as a starter in high school) with his feet more than Fromm.

3. South Carolina, like the rest of the SEC, wasn’t sad to see Nick Chubb and Sony Michel depart after last season. With D’Andre Swift leading the way, does it feel like UGA has dropped off much at running back?





That remains to be seen. The Bulldogs lost a bit of potential firepower when five-star tailback Zamir White sustained another torn ACL in an August scrimmage. Swift looks like a potential feature back and could up big numbers rushing and receiving.

Powerful Elijah Holyfield showed on a 17-yard touchdown run last week that he’s a handful to try to bring down. Brian Herrien is an underrated third back who can make catches out of the backfield. Freshman James Cook, brother of NFL running back Dalvin Cook, created plenty of buzz this preseason with his ability to make plays in space.

4. Georgia’s defense pitched a shutout in Week 1. How would rate its secondary as it enters Saturday’s matchup against Deebo Samuel and company?

Deandre Baker may be the first cornerback to go in the NFL draft next spring. Teams often avoid his side of the field and when they do take aim, he’s got the ability to shut down opposing wideouts. J.R. Reed was a diamond-in-the rough transfer from Tulsa who is steady and a leader on defense. True freshman Tyson Campbell was a big-get in the Bulldogs’ top-rated recruiting class who started in the opener and may be a fixture now for the next three seasons.

Richard LeCounte is a safety who was another five-star, but Kirby Smart has been publicly demanding for him to live up that kind of billing with having the proper approach and discipline needed. The matchup with the Gamecocks will be a good early snapshot for the group.

5. USC and UGA routinely battle one another on the recruiting trail. Will Muschamp has never been shy about playing true freshmen. What is Kirby Smart’s strategy?

Well, 17 scholarship true freshmen played in the opener last week. It probably would have been more if not for some injuries. Smart’s philosophy is the best players will get on the field. Andrew Thomas started at right tackle as a freshman last season. Jacob Eason started as a freshman quarterback in game two in 2016 and when he went down in the opener last year, another freshman, Fromm, stepped in.

Given the new NCAA rule that players can see action in four games and still redshirt, there’s no need to hold back any player that can help even if only for a handful of snaps. Given the talent in this year’s recruiting class, many seem likely to earn their spots on the depth chart.