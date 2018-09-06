USC-Georgia preview: 3 keys for a Gamecocks victory

The State’s Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia football game.
By
Up Next
The State’s Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict the 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia football game.
By

College Sports

Ace Sanders thinks he has biggest play in Gamecocks history vs. UGA. Do you agree?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 06, 2018 11:06 AM

It’s Georgia week, and former South Carolina football player Ace Sanders delivered a bold statement.

He tweeted out his belief his 70-yard touchdown against Georgia in 2012 is USC’s biggest play ever against Georgia. It’s a bold claim, but one with some merit.

“I think I have the biggest play in SC history against Georgia,” Sanders tweeted. “It always come around in full circle every year.”

Sanders.JPG
Twitter

The return put USC up 21-0 in the first quarter, basically finishing the game less than 10 minutes after it started. That 35-7 win remains South Carolina’s biggest win in the history of the rivalry.

But there are a few other good contenders for top Gamecocks plays against the Bulldogs.

Brandon Bennett’s leaping game-winner in 1993 to break hearts:

The Clowney/Ingram strip sack fumble return TD in 2011

Melvin Ingram fake punt

Stephen Garcia slings it to Alshon Jeffery to get things going in 2011

Brian Scott’s game-winning TD catch in the final 2 minutes in 2001

Robert Brooks one-handed touchdown catch in 1988

  Comments  