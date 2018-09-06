Ace Sanders thinks he has biggest play in Gamecocks history vs. UGA. Do you agree?

It’s Georgia week, and former South Carolina football player Ace Sanders delivered a bold statement.
He tweeted out his belief his 70-yard touchdown against Georgia in 2012 is USC’s biggest play ever against Georgia. It’s a bold claim, but one with some merit.
“I think I have the biggest play in SC history against Georgia,” Sanders tweeted. “It always come around in full circle every year.”
The return put USC up 21-0 in the first quarter, basically finishing the game less than 10 minutes after it started. That 35-7 win remains South Carolina’s biggest win in the history of the rivalry.
But there are a few other good contenders for top Gamecocks plays against the Bulldogs.
Brandon Bennett’s leaping game-winner in 1993 to break hearts:
The Clowney/Ingram strip sack fumble return TD in 2011
Melvin Ingram fake punt
Stephen Garcia slings it to Alshon Jeffery to get things going in 2011
Brian Scott’s game-winning TD catch in the final 2 minutes in 2001
Robert Brooks one-handed touchdown catch in 1988
