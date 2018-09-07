Breiner’s South Carolina-Georgia prediction: Will Gamecocks go for the jugular?

The past two seasons, the pace of South Carolina’s games with Georgia have played out as an underdog would want.
The games were low-scoring and relatively tight, meaning a team needs fewer breaks to sneak out a win. That formula has been kind to USC the past two years overall, but against the Bulldogs, the breaks never came.
So the question now is, will the Gamecocks try to strike quickly with a big swing, or hope a more patient, lower-scoring affair favors them?
There’s been talk about the new higher-tempo attack, and that fits into all this. Against Coastal Carolina, USC was faster than it has been, but still not all-out warp speed. This might be the game to try it, putting the Bulldogs on their heels.
But if it doesn’t, it’s a case of giving the Bulldogs offense even more possessions to work with against a USC defense that still has some youth.
Another element to watch is the fourth-down aggressiveness. The Gamecocks twice last year turned down fourth and 5 or less to kick field goals. Parker White went 1 for 2, and the Gamecocks fell 24-10.
If USC wants the upset, it’ll need to capitalize on chances, and some of those chances might just be those fourth downs.
All told, the Bulldogs are still really, really talented despite the turnover from last year. South Carolina has a tall task ahead of it, but one it can accomplish.
But it will take a plan coming together, and a few breaks going the Gamecocks’ way.
Prediction: Georgia 27, South Carolina 17
Comments