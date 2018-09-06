South Carolina reveals uniform combination, season long plans for ‘Carolina’ script logo

South Carolina will wear its garnet helmet with the “Carolina” script logo for the second straight week against Georgia, and the Gamecocks will keep that logo on their garnet helmets the remainder of the year, head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night.
The team’s white and black helmets will continue to have the Block C logo. The Gamecocks players choose their uniform combination each week prior to the game, and on Thursday night the school revealed the selection for Saturday’s game against No. 3 Georgia in Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks football team will wear the garnet helmet plus a garnet jersey, black pants and black shoes against the Bulldogs.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
