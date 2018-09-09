Skai Moore goes from undrafted to starting his first NFL game

From undrafted to starting his first game as a rookie — former South Carolina football great Skai Moore has risen rapidly to reach a major milestone in his NFL career.
The middle linebacker, who led the Gamecocks in tackles in each of his four seasons in Columbia, started Sunday’s season opener for the Indianapolis Colts against the Cincinnati Bengals.
In April, Moore went unpicked in the NFL draft, surprising most analysts. However, he quickly caught on with the Colts and proved himself in training camp, taking advantage of an injury to the player in front of him on the depth chart, Anthony Walker, to move into the first team and comfortably make the roster.
