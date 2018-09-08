Gamecock commit Luke Doty has perfect night, Keshawn Toney finally healthy

South Carolina commit Luke Doty did something his coach never witnessed before, and Keshawn Toney is finally healthy for the first time thiss eason.
Doty, the Class of 2020 quarterback commit, was 15-of-15 passing for 248 yards, three touchdowns and also rushed for 68 yards in the 63-20 win over Socastee.
“It’s very impressive, I’ve been here since 2001 and I can’t remember any quarterback that went perfect in a game,”Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson told The Sun News. “That’s something that I’m going to remember for a long time, him putting on a great performance like he did tonight. Our goal is to get the ball out in space and spread it out to as many guys as possible and Luke definitely did that tonight.”
In three games this season, Doty is 49-of-66 passing for 701 yards and nine touchdowns.
Toney, a Class of 2019 tight end commit, has played in only three series this season after dealing with foot and ankle issues. But on Friday, he caught seven passes for 106 yards and two scores in Williston-Elko’s 22-14 win over Allendale Fairfax. It was W-E’s first win of the year.
“It was good,” Toney told the Aiken Standard. “First game back, coming off two Ls and a bye week. So I just had to come back and try my best to help my team win.”
Here is a look at how some other Gamecock commits did Friday night
Class of 2019
Jahmar Brown (St. Thomas Aqiuinas, Fla.) – Had 3-yard fumble return for TD in 62-0 win over Flanagan
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Plays at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Plays Butler CC on Saturday
Jamario Holley (Northwestern) – Missed second straight game Thursday against Ridge View with hamstring injury
Ryan Hilinksi (Orange Lutheran, Calif.) – Off this week
Keveon Mullins (Whitehaven, Tenn.) – Had TD catch in 26-23 loss to Lausanne
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Caught two TD passes in31-18 win over Leesville Road.
Zacch Pickens (TL Hanna) – Scored a TD win in 44-7 win over Belton-Honea Path
Cam Smith (Westwood) – Off this week
