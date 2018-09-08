Meet the uncommitted five-star recruit visiting the Gamecocks today

South Carolina Gamecocks football is playing host to a slew of top recruits on Saturday, as befits arguably USC’s biggest game of the season.
Meet the five-star, top-30 national player who will be in the building.
Fred Davis II retweeted a report he’ll be in Columbia. The 6-foot2, 177-pound cornerback is considered the No. 27 player in the 2020 class in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Davis has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Miami among a large set. He’s the No. 3 player in his class and the No. 1 player in Florida.
Last season, Davis had 27 tackles and a pair of interceptions. This season, he’s already got an interception return for a touchdown., nine tackles and a sack.
USC is also hosting the likes of four-star WR Javon Baker, Georgia wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers and four-star Georgia guard Weston Franklin.
