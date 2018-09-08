Meet the uncommitted five-star recruit visiting the Gamecocks today

How Muschamp, USC are dealing with accelerated recruiting landscape

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks navigate recruiting now with an early signing period in place.
September 08, 2018 11:30 AM

South Carolina Gamecocks football is playing host to a slew of top recruits on Saturday, as befits arguably USC’s biggest game of the season.

Meet the five-star, top-30 national player who will be in the building.

Fred Davis II retweeted a report he’ll be in Columbia. The 6-foot2, 177-pound cornerback is considered the No. 27 player in the 2020 class in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Davis has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Miami among a large set. He’s the No. 3 player in his class and the No. 1 player in Florida.

Last season, Davis had 27 tackles and a pair of interceptions. This season, he’s already got an interception return for a touchdown., nine tackles and a sack.

USC is also hosting the likes of four-star WR Javon Baker, Georgia wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers and four-star Georgia guard Weston Franklin.

