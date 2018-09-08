USC’s DJ Wonnum dealing with ‘ligament issue’ in ankle

South Carolina’s football team was without one of its best players in defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum for Saturday’s loss to Georgia.
And his ankle issue might be a little more complicated than originally believed.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said throughout the week Wonnum was just limited by a sprained ankle and would be fine. Then the junior was in a boot and had his leg up on a scooter Saturday. Now what?
“He’s got a ligament issue on the inside of his ankle,” Muschamp said. “We’re working on having the swelling go down more so we can get an accurate picture of what’s going on. I’ll know more probably (Sunday).”
Muschamp again speaks to the media at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Wonnum blossomed last season as the Gamecocks’ top pass rusher. He led the team in sacks and tackles for loss and came into the season as a projected leader on defense. He hurt his ankle in the opener against Coastal Carolina.
Muschamp didn’t blame his absence at all for USC’s defensive performance against Georgia, which included allowing 473 yards.
“Man down, man up,” Muschamp said. “We don’t make excuses.”
