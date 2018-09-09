Two former Gamecock QBs earning big roles on new teams

It seemed as if former South Carolina football quarterback Brandon McIlwain was trading one situation for a similar one.

He left the Gamecocks after Jake Bentley established himself as a starter. He joined a California team with young quarterbacks, and one, Ross Bowers, established himself while McIlwain was sitting out as a transfer.

In the first game this season, it looked as if McIlwain might end up in a similar role as he had late at South Carolina as a change-of-pace runner. Then, after one game, Cal coach Justin Wilcox benched Bowers in favor of a rotation of McIlwain and Chase Garber.

And McIlwain thrived.

On Saturday night, he led the Golden Bears in carries (16) and rushing yards (74). He scored a vital touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 21-18 win against BYU, and when it came time to run out he clock, the ball was in his hands.

He also went 5-of-7 passing for 38 yards while rotating snaps.

“It was awesome,” McIlwain said to the the San Jose Mercury News. “I loved every minute of it. It was so fun and it worked. It got us a win. Both of us are going to continue whatever we need to do to continue to win.”





And he’s not the only former Gamecock making an impact on the ground.





Lorenzo Nunez left Columbia after the staff tried to make him into a wide receiver. On Saturday, he led Southeastern Louisiana in rushing against LSU, posting 64 yards on 11 carries in a 31-0 loss. He’s been bouncing between wide receiver and running quarterback, and that in itself is a new development.

Last season, Nunez was the team’s top passer (1,101 yards, 11 touchdowns) and one of the better runners (547 yards, five scores) on a 6-5 team. This season, he’s been replaced by Chason Virgil as the starter, but is playing both receiver (three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in two games) and wildcat quarterback (a team-high 86 rushing yards, three passing attempts).