Even after a loss, Zacch Pickens’ mother pleased with South Carolina experience

South Carolina football had the familiar, sometimes-frustrating experience of hosting a large group of recruits for a big game at Williams-Brice Stadium, only to see the proceedings spoiled with a loss.
Saturday’s 41-17 defeat by Georgia came with a lot of talented players in the building. But the experience impressed one very important person.
The mother of five-start T.L. Hanna High School defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, Felicia Harris.
Pickens is the No. 18 player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the top player in the state and in USC’s class. This season, the 6-foot-5, 268-pounder is playing both offense and defense. The night before the game, he had at least one tackle for loss, one hurry and rushed for a touchdown.
He chose the Gamecocks in a surprise announcement at the end of his team’s spring football game.
Comments