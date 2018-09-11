Texas is still without a clear-cut identity under Tom Herman

Tom Herman harbors no public doubts about the potential of his Texas team.
With the Longhorns now 1-1 and with an inconsistent and inconclusive body of work after two games, he may be in a distinct minority preparing for Saturday's visit from No. 22 Southern California. That hasn't stopped him from repeating the same affirmation to his players.
"I tell them all the time, our best is good enough," Herman said. "Our very best is good enough week-in and week-out. So I think I do believe that and I think our players believe that."
Herman may be right, although Texas' best so far consists of snippets: the 22 consecutive points to briefly rally from a 17-point deficit at Maryland; and two decisive late-game drives against Tulsa to a preserve a 28-21 win.
If USC doesn't provide clarity – the Trojans have plenty of their own problems – at their very least, things should become much clearer with a four-game stretch that also includes No. 15 TCU at home; at Kansas State, where Texas hasn't won since 2002; and the Red River Showdown with No. 5 Oklahoma.
A couple of national writers joined the entourage for Herman's press conference Monday, taking the temperature of a program that has stubbornly remained lukewarm this decade.
Texas looks pretty unremarkable after two games. The offense self-destructed in the fourth quarter at Maryland and couldn't register a first down in the third quarter against Tulsa. Expected to be a cornerstone, the defense ranks ninth in the Big 12 and has just one sack. The punting is at best average after being extraordinary with Michael Dickson.
Herman acknowledged showing his players an ESPN piece by former Cowboy Jason Witten on focusing on teammates, not Twitter mentions.
"I think our guys have done a really, really good job of blocking out all of the noise," Herman said. "They have also done a good job of understanding what it does take to win."
At the same time, Texas remains without a clear-cut identity. At Houston, Herman's teams played hard and opportunistic, like their hair was on fire, to use a Herman observation.
"I think every team's different," Herman said. "I think to answer the question as to the why, I don't have a great one other than we're working towards it to get there."
For now, he says Texas wants to be a run and play-action pass team on offense that uses tempo to wear defenses down. He envisions a defense like last season, one that is disruptive and very good on third down.
"Yeah, I think we're close," Herman said.
Amidst all the team performance and identity questions Monday came one about Herman himself – or at least how he is perceived by some fans amidst the message board and radio caller chatter so far.
Was he arrogant and slow to accept blame and making too little progress in Year 2? Herman didn't take the bait, at least in the way it was offered.
"I love our fans," Herman said, invoking a former UT coach. "Mack Brown told me when I got the job that this can be the greatest job in America because there's tens of millions of people that care very passionately about what happens with their Longhorn football team – and it can be one that's difficult too for the exact same reason."
