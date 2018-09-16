D.J. Swearinger makes a huge play — and celebrates with a TSA-style pat-down

South Carolina football fans know: If you need energy and momentum, D.J. Swearinger will usually come through.
Washington Redskins fans are learning that too.
With the Redskins trailing the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter Sunday, the former Gamecock and current Washington safety was in coverage when a pass from Andrew Luck was batted at the line. Swearinger quickly reacted, diving to scoop the ball just before it hit the turf for his first interception of 2018 and 11th professional pick.
Needless to say, Washington’s defense was fired up by the play, and they celebrated with their signature move — a TSA-style pat-down.
The pat-down celebration started last season in the Redskins’ secondary as an outgrowth of their self-assigned nickname: the flight marshals. When it was unveiled in 2017, some mistook the celebration for a protest, but Swearinger quickly set the record straight and continued to perform it after big pass breakups or interceptions.
Swearinger’s interception Sunday stopped a long drive by the Colts and turned into a field goal for Washington, but his team trailed 14-3 late in the first half. In the third quarter, however, Swearinger gave his team yet another boost with his second interception of the day — it’s only the second time in his career he has had two interceptions in a game.
On the other sideline, former USC star Skai Moore, now a rookie linebacker for Indianapolis, has yet to record any statistics.
