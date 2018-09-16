Ryan Succop nails a late game-winning field goal to top several former Gamecocks

Inside 40 yards, Ryan Succop remains basically automatic.
The former Gamecock kicker proved that again Sunday, drilling a 31-yard field goal with just over a minute to play that proved to be the game-winner for his Tennessee Titans in their 20-17 victory over the Houston Texans.
Succop has now made 47 consecutive kicks from 40 yards or closer. He also made another kick earlier in the game from 42 yards out. Succop previously set an NFL record for most consecutive successful kicks from 50 yards or closer.
The 2009 grad has now made seven field goal kicks in a row. His effort Sunday proved to be the decisive score against another NFL team featuring plenty of ex-USC players — the Texans feature cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who recorded two tackles, receiver Bruce Ellington, who caught three passes for 45 yards, and of course, Jadeveon Clowney, who was sidelined Sunday with a back injury.
