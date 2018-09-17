Kentucky tight end talks South Carolina win streak

South Carolina has lost four straight games to Kentucky. Wildcats tight end C.J. Conrad talked about that losing streak Monday
Game time, TV network set for South Carolina’s road contest vs. Kentucky

By Greg Hadley

September 17, 2018 12:31 PM

The kickoff time for South Carolina football’s chance to snap its four-game losing streak to Kentucky has been set, as the Gamecocks and Wildcats will square off starting at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the school announced Monday.

USC has dropped four consecutive games against UK, a stretch that has attracted considerable attention from fans and media. Kentucky is 3-0 for the second year in a row and is set to face No. 14 Mississippi State at home this weekend.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are coming off an unscheduled bye week after canceling their game against Marshall this past Saturday due to Hurricane Florence. They are set to face Vanderbilt on the road as the slight favorite.

SEC TV SCHEDULE FOR SEPT. 29

Arkansas at Texas A&M — 12 p.m. on ESPN

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama — 12 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee at Georgia — 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Southern Mississippi at Auburn — 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee State at Vanderbilt — 4 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate

Florida at Mississippi State — 6 p.m. on ESPN

South Carolina at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Ole Miss at LSU — 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

