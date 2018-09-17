Gamecocks in the NFL: Melvin Ingram skips his way to terrorizing rookie QB

More than a dozen former South Carolina football players were in action across the NFL in Week 2 of the 2018 season this Sunday.
While the week started off poorly for ex-Gamecocks, with linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, wide receiver Damiere Byrd and wide receiver Pharoh Cooper all having to miss games with injury, there were still a number of highlight plays, including that of kicker Ryan Succop of the Tennessee Titans, safety D.J. Swearinger of the Washington Redskins and linebacker Melvin Ingram of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ingram was without his usual fellow pass rusher Joey Bosa against the Buffalo Bills, but he still made life difficult for rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who was making his first career pro start. Ingram finished the game with four tackles, three solo, and 1.5 sacks. He also pressured Allen heavily on an interception. It’s the eighth time in Ingram’s seven-year career that he has recorded more than one sack in a game.
Ingram also garnered some social media attention for a play in which he skipped towards an offensive lineman, and then shoved a teammate out of the way.
Besides Ingram, tight end Jared Cook continued his hot start to the season with the Oakland Raiders, catching all his targets for four receptions and 49 yards. Fellow receiver Bruce Ellington also made an impact for the Houston Texans, catching three passes for 45 yards.
For the New England Patriots, cornerback Stephon Gilmore recorded five tackles and forced a fumble in a losing effort.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 2
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started in the Jags’ win. The offensive line as a whole allowed no sacks and blocked for 97 rushing yards.
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started for the second game in a row. As a unit, the offensive line gave up three sacks and blocked for just 42 total rushing yards.
Brandon Wilds, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Carried the ball four times for six yards in his season debut after being activated from the practice squad.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans — Caught three passes on three targets for 45 yards, fourth-most in his career.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — Had two tackles, both solo.
Corey Robinson, OT, Carolina Panthers — Played but did not start.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — Made three tackles, all solo, and intercepted two passes, tying his career high.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Made one solo tackle.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Played but recorded no statistics.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — Did not play due to back and elbow injuries, reportedly drew a penalty from the bench.
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — Caught four passes on four targets for 49 yards.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — Recorded two tackles, one of them solo
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers — Had four tackles, three solo, and 1.5 sacks.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Caught one pass for 24 yards.
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — Two-for-two on field goals, with a long of 42 yards, and perfect on extra points.
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Played but recorded no statistics.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — Helped lead the defense with five tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble.
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Got his first career NFL action but recorded no statistics.
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks — Will play Monday at 8:15 p.m.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — Did not play (injury)
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — Did not play (injury)
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Did not play (injury)
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Placed on the injured reserve earlier this week with an ankle sprain that will require surgery.
David Williams, RB, Denver Broncos — Practice squad
