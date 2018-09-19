South Carolina announces ticket refund plan for Marshall game

South Carolina will refund the full game price for all tickets purchased for last week’s canceled football game with Marshall, the school announced Wednesday.

“I appreciate our fans’ patience through the process of canceling the football game on September 15,” USC athletics director Ray Tanner said in a release. “We are looking to replace the canceled game with another game to be played later this season.”

At such time a new opponent is added for the 2018 season, ticket information for that game will be announced. Season ticket holders will be given an opportunity to purchase their regular seats for the new 12th regular-season game when tickets go on sale.

SIGN UP

Fans who bought their tickets from the USC ticket office will receive the refund via mail by mid-November. The refunds will be for the face value of the ticket purchased.

If you purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster or its associated outlets, USC says you will receive refund information directly from that source. If you purchased tickets through Marshall, USC has asked you to contact Marshall directly. If you purchased tickets through any other point of purchase (Stubhub, etc.), USC has asked you to contact the seller directly regarding your ticket purchase.

For season ticket holders on a payment plan, the credit for the Marshall game will be applied to your remaining balance.

Effects of Hurricane Florence caused the Marshall game to be washed-out. Coach Will Muschamp on Tuesday wore a “One Carolina” T-shirt to his weekly news conference. The shirts are made by Palmetto Shirt Co., which has pledged to donate all proceeds from its sale to Habitat for Humanity rebuilding efforts in the two states. The shirts are available for $10 at www.palmettoshirtco.com.

“I hope that our fans will consider donating directly to their favorite charity to help those in need following Hurricane Florence,” Tanner said. “Gamecocks have answered the call during the last several major storms and I know we can do it again.”

The Rice Athletics Center is one of five drop-off points at USC for those who wish to donate items for Hurricane Florence relief. Other locations include Russell House, USC Law School, USC Visitors Center and the USC Alumni Center. Items will be accepted through Sept. 21 (Friday).