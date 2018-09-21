Chris Silva ‘needs more love nationally.’ Gamecocks star tops this preseason list

By the end of this upcoming basketball season, Chris Silva could rank in the top 10 all-time at South Carolina in points, rebounds, blocks, free throw attempts, free throws made and games played. He could have a second SEC Defensive Player of the Year award. He could be the overall SEC Player of the Year.

But the 6-foot-9, 223-pounder — for right now, anyway — is operating under a small spotlight. At least that’s how one national writer sees it.

NCAA.com’s Andy Katz, a former ESPN scribe, released his latest offseason list on Thursday evening. The title is “11 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on this season.” Silva comes in at No. 1.

“Silva could be an all-SEC first-teamer and play his way toward conference player of the year if the Gamecocks can sneak up and be in contention,” Katz wrote. “He’s one of the top defensive players in the league and averaged nearly a double-double at 14.3 and 8 a game. He is well-known in South Carolina, but needs more love nationally.”

Silva is followed on the list by Kenny Williams (North Carolina), Cam Johnson (North Carolina), C.J. Massinburg (Buffalo), Javon Bess (Saint Louis), Max Strus (DePaul), James Thompson IV (Eastern Michigan), Jeremiah Martin (Memphis), Jordan Chatman (Boston College), Seth Towns (Harvard) and Vasa Pusica (Northeastern).

Among the 10 schools represented among the 11 players, only three play in Power 5 conferences. But of course, recent history suggests Gamecocks thrive under the radar. Sindarius Thronwell didn’t make the media’s version of the preseason All-SEC team in October 2016. He won the league’s Player of the Year honor the following March en route to guiding USC to the Final Four.

Katz has been high on Silva for a while. In July, Katz listed Silva among the 32 best players returning for the 2018-19 season. A month later, he made Silva’s case to be SEC POY.

The Gamecocks open the season Nov. 6 against USC Upstate at Colonial Life Arena.