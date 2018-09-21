Local Gamecocks football commit makes a big jump into recruiting service’s top 100

South Carolina football now has another commit in the top-100 rankings nationally according to one recruiting service.
Westwood defensive back Cam Smith is now the No. 88 player in 247Sports’ top 100 rankings, a jump of 93 spots. That moved him to No. 218, up 58 spots in the composite rankings.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback committed to USC at the start of the season.
He’s joined in the top 100 by five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens (No. 38). Quarterback Ryan Hilinski is at No. 110 and Joseph Anderson is at No. 129.
Smith has 14 tackles, 2 TFL in three games this season. His Redhawks host Fairfield Central on Friday night.
