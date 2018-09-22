Gamecock commit Mecose Todd’s run makes SportCenter’s Top 10 plays

South Carolina commit Mecose Todd had a run to remember Friday night.
The Villa Rica (Ga.) junior running back and 2020 Gamecock commit broke eight tackles and steamrolled through the Paulding County defense in his 90-yard touchdown run. Todd’s run was No. 6 on SportCenter’s Top 10 plays Friday night.
“He looks like a young Leonard Fournette,” ESPN sports anchor Neil Everett said while reading the highlight.
Villa Rica went on to win the game, 28-3.
Todd is the 27th-ranked running back in the country according to 247Sports. He committed to South Carolina in February.
2019 USC quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski threw a pair of touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as Orange Lutheran (Calif) lost to Mission Viejo, 37-35. Orange Lutheran missed a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter.
Hilinski also was picked off twice. Orange Lutheran couldn’t hold a 28-17 in the third quarter.
Zacch Pickens picked up two more touchdowns Friday in the 42-14 win over Westside. Pickens, the five-star defensive end, rushed for 62 yards and had three tackles in the game
Here is a look at how other Gamecock commits fared on Friday
Class of 2019
Joseph Anderson (Oakland, Tenn.) – Returned to action after missing two games with elbow injury.
Jahmar Brown (St. Thomas Aqiuinas, Fla.) – Had four tackles in loss to Miami Central
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – At College of Dupage on Saturday
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Plays Coffeyville CC on Saturday
Kevin Harris (Bradwell Institute HS, Ga.) – Rushed for 113 yards and two scores in 34-0 win over Long County
Jamario Holley (Northwestern) – Receiver returned to lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He had two TD catches and also played some wildcat quarterback in the 66-28 loss to nationally-ranked Dutch Fork.
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Had a pair of touchdown catches in 42-7 win over Franklinton. He has seven TD catches on season
Keshawn Toney (Williston-Elko) – Had nine catches for 107 yards in loss to Ridge Spring Monetta.
Class of 2020
Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach) – Game postponed because of Hurricane Florence.
