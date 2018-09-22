Gamecocks enter the stadium before Vanderbilt game

After reaching the NCAA Super Regionals in 2018, South Carolina baseball will have to replace lots of starters, leaders and depth for 2019, so much so that USC coach Mark Kingston compared his task this season to going back to square one.
South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston explains why Gamecock fans should be excited about the arrival of junior college transfer Andrew Eyster, who slugged his way through summer baseball and arrives at USC with high expectations.
South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston breaks down the difference in his approach to fall and spring practices as the Gamecocks start their preparation for the 2019 season coming off a run to the NCAA Super Regionals in 2018.
South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley talks about what the Gamecocks could have done better against Georgia and how he and USC have flushed that loss from their minds ahead of a game with Marshall.
