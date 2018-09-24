WATCH: Melvin Ingram bursts through the line to take down the NFL’s top running back

NFL teams with former South Carolina players on their sidelines went a combined 6-8 this Sunday, as 16 total ex-Gamecocks have played so far in Week 3 — safety Isaiah Johnson will take the field for Monday Night Football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram didn’t have the biggest statistical output against his team’s crosstown rival, the Rams, with just one tackle and one quarterback hit.
The tackle he did make, however, was a highlight-reel play in the fourth quarter, as he juked around a Rams offensive lineman and dragged down Todd Gurley, arguably the league’s best running back, in the open field for a 5-yard loss.
For the Denver Broncos, ex-Gamecock Darian Stewart was all over field in a loss to the Washington Redskins, recording nine total tackles, six solo, for his most combined stops in a game since September of 2014.
Meanwhile, all-time USC great Jadeveon Clowney struggled, extending his streak of games without a full sack to his name to seven. He did finish with three tackles, but opposite him, J.J. Watt collected three sacks among eight total tackles.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 3
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started for the third game in a row. Offensive line as a unit gave up two sacks, running game generated 107 yards
Brandon Wilds, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 rushing attempt for 5 yards
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans — 1 catch on 1 target for 10 yards, left the game early with a hamstring injury
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — Credited with one QB hurry
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — 2 tackles, 1 pass defended
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Led his defense with 9 tackles, six of them solo
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — 3 tackles, all solo, 1 for loss
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — 5 catches on 6 targets for 31 yards
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — 2 tackles
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers — 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks — 1 catch on 1 target for 7 yards, 1 tackle
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Played but recorded no stats
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — Was 3-for-4 on field goals with a long of 39 yards
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 3 tackles, all solo
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Played in his second career NFL game but recorded no stats
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Will play Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m.
Corey Robinson, OT, Carolina Panthers — Did not play (coach’s decision) for a second consecutive week
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Did not play (coach’s decision) for the first time in his rookie season
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — Did not play (injury)
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Did not play (injury)
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — Did not play (injury)
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Did not play (injury)
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve
David Williams, RB, Denver Broncos — Practice squad
