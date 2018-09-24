South Carolina lineman takes home SEC honor after dominant performance

South Carolina football Javon Kinlaw was a terror against Vanderbilt, and Monday, the SEC recognized that.
Kinlaw was named SEC co-defensive lineman of the week after a big performance against the Commodores in which he harassed Vandy QB Kyle Shurmur and dominated the linemen he matched up with.
Kinlaw recorded two sacks, one QB hit and an additional hurry while he also forced two fumbles on the afternoon. he finished with five tackles, one for loss.
For the season, he has 13 tackles (second on the team), 4 1/2 tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks.
Kinlaw had to miss most of the fourth quarter after a right leg injury that appeared to be serious, but turned out to not be bad at all.
Pro Football Focus also rated him as having the best day of any player in the country this week.
The Gamecocks visit the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
