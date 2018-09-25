South Carolina announces OrTre Smith out for the season

South Carolina football got bad news about promising wide receiver OrTre Smith.
After Will Muschamp revealed he’s been battling a genetic issue that affects his knee, the team announced Smith will have surgery next week and will miss the remainder of the season. Having played two games, he will have the chance to redshirt.
“It’s a genetic issue on his knee,” Muschamp said. “It is very, very painful. It is something that he’s been dealing with for a long time. Really frustrated for him.”
Smith is expected to be back in time for spring practice.
Smith had caught three passes for 25 yards in the team’s first two games, but could not play against Vanderbilt.
According to Muschamp, Smith has a “subluxing kneecap,” which means his kneecap regularly dislocates partially. The painful issue has bothered him all season.
“It is frustrating for him,” Muschamp said. “He’s been very limited since August. It’s a very painful situation. We have tried to help him in every way we can.”
Smith came to Columbia as a four-star recruit in 2017 and the No. 1 player in South Carolina. He’d torn his ACL as a high school senior, but ended up starting 10 games as a freshman after Deebo Samuel was lost for the season.
He had 30 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns last year. This year he’d been a No. 3 outside option behind Samuel and Bryan Edwards. The Gamecocks have Chavis Dawkins and perhaps Josh Vann behind them now (Chad Terrell might return from his ACL injury as well).
Senior wide receiver Deebo Smith, who missed 10 games last year due to a broken leg, said he will tell Smith, “Just don’t let this get you down, you have to attack rehab like you attack practice.”
“I really haven’t had the chance to talk to him about it, but when I get the chance I am going to talk to him and make sure I keep his head up,” Samuel said.
In other injury news, tight end K.C. Crosby had surgery to repair a broken finger but is expected to play against Kentucky on Saturday. Wide receiver Chad Terrell (knee) practice Tuesday for the first time this season but has not been cleared for contact.
