VIDEO: New USC safety Isaiah Johnson adjusting to changes

8.4.15. Senior safety Isaiah Johnson speaks after South Carolina's first football practice of the season.
By
Up Next
8.4.15. Senior safety Isaiah Johnson speaks after South Carolina's first football practice of the season.
By

College Sports

Former Gamecock has scary moment on Monday Night Football

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 25, 2018 08:32 AM

Video of a play made by former South Carolina football safety and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Isaiah Johnson went viral on Monday night.

But not for a positive reason.

As he covered a route against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he went full-speed into a wall a few feet beyond the end zone. His head appeared to hit and bounce off, and he was down for several moments.

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Jenna Laine, he was taken to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Johnson eventually returned, but did not record any statistics.

Johnson has recorded no statistics on the season. He played one season in Columbia as a grad transfer from Kansas, then went undrafted. He has bounced between the Tampa Bay practice squad and roster the past three seasons.

  Comments  