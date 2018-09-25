He canceled his Maryland visit and will instead see Frank Martin and the Gamecocks

The South Carolina basketball team commences practice this week and this weekend Frank Martin and his staff will play host to one of the top players on their 2019 recruiting board.
Gerald Drumgoole, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard La Porte, Ind., said he will visit USC this coming weekend. Drumgoole was scheduled to visit Maryland last weekend but he canceled that visit a few days in advance
Drumgoole is a native of Rochester, N.Y. who will play this season for the La Lumiere school, the same school former Gamecock Brian Bowen attended. Gamecock assistant Chuck Martin, who has strong ties in the Indiana recruiting scene, is recruiting Drumgoole.
Before transferring to the Indiana school, Drumgoole was one of the top players in New York state after leading his team to a state championship and earning city player of the year honors. He averaged 20 points and eight rebounds per game as a junior.
He also was a standout at Peach Jam in July and soon after the major offers started to roll in. He averaged over 10 points and six rebounds a game in that national AAU showcase.
Maryland and Georgia were his first big-time offers. Some others on his list are Massachusetts, George Mason, Buffalo, Rhode Island, Temple, St. Bonaventure and DePaul. He’s also hearing from Georgetown, Iowa State and Minnesota.
Drumgoole also was a tight end on his high school football team in Rochester before deciding to focus on basketball following his last season of AAU basketball.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina football offered 2020 wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (6-0 182) of Washington, D.C. He’s a national level recruit with multiple Power Five offers.
▪ Spartanburg RB Zykamren Robinson visited Tennessee Saturday.
▪ Tre Jackson, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Blythewood, took his official visit to Iowa State this weekend. He’s also been officially to Winthrop and Murray State. He holds a Gamecocks offer.
▪ Greensboro, N.C., 2021 6-foot-3 poind guard Carson McCorkle committed to Virginia. Clemson and USC were among his offers.
Comments