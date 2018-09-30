Gold! Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson capture World Cup title, qualify USA for Olympics

The U.S. women’s national basketball team is once again world champions.

This time, that title comes with a lot of South Carolina flavor.

Team USA defeated Australia, 73-56, in the final of the FIBA Women’s World Cup on Sunday, to capture its third gold medal in a row in the competition. USC head coach Dawn Staley guided the U.S. to the title, assisted by her longtime coaching partner Lisa Boyer, while former Gamecock star A’ja Wilson played a key role for the Americans off the bench.

In the title game, Wilson was held to two points, four rebounds and one block, but over the course of the seven-game tourney, she averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

With the victory, the U.S. has automatically qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Staley will once again coach Team USA, and Wilson, as the youngest player currently on the national team, is widely expected to star.