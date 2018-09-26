Wil Crowe returns: ‘I had to trust the process’

College Sports

Former South Carolina star recognized as MLB team’s top minor league pitcher

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

September 26, 2018 12:36 PM

The hardware continues to roll in for former South Carolina star pitcher Wil Crowe, who was named the Washington Nationals’ minor league co-pitcher of the year on Wednesday. He shared the award with an old SEC rival, Ben Braymer.

Crowe, who went 11–5 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 games in his second year of professional baseball, posted a perfect 11-0 record with the Nationals’ High-A affiliate, the Potomac Nationals, and was promoted to Double-A by the end of the season. He was also named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year earlier this month for his performance in High-A.

According to the Nationals, Crowe’s 11 wins tied for the most among Washington’s minor league pitchers, and his ERA ranked fourth, despite a rough adjustment to Double-A, where he posted an 0-5 record with a 6.15 ERA.

Also in the course of the 2018 season, Crowe overcame an injury scare that sidelined him for several weeks. He is now rated by MLB Pipeline as the Nationals’ No. 5 overall prospect and second-best pitching prospect. He is also rated by Baseball America as Washington’s fifth-best minor leaguer.

