Gamecock commit Ryan Hilinski rallies team for win, Zacch Pickens adds to TD total

Two of South Carolina’s top prospects for Class of 2019 had big nights in helping their teams to a pair of victories Friday night.
Orange Lutheran (Calif.) quarterback Ryan Hilinski led his team to a last-second 39-37 win over Santa Margarita Catholic while TL Hanna’s Zacch Pickens added to his touchdown total in the 28-3 win over Greenwood.
Trailing 37-36 with 1:54 left, Orange Lutheran got the ball at the 30-yard line and Hilinski directed the Lancers offense down field to the MC 10.Then, Logan Loya hit the game-winning field goal as time expired. Orange Lutheran lost last week on a late missed field goal.
Hilinski finished with 358 yards, four touchdown passes and also ran for a score in the win. He has 20 touchdown passes this year and thrown for at least two touchdown passes in each of his team’s six games. The 358 yards are third most in his career.
Pickens, the 18th-ranked prospect nationally and No. 1defensive end, ran for two touchdowns in the Jackets’ victory. He has scored at least one touchdown in each of his games this season and has eight for the season.
How some of the other Gamecock commits fared Friday:
Class of 2019
Jahmar Brown (St. Thomas Aqiuinas, Fla.) – Off this week
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Team plays ASA College on Saturday. Has 16 tackles, four for loss this season
Rodricus Fitten (Washington HS, Ga.) – Team plays Saturday against McNair. Has 19 tackles so far this season.
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Team plays Iowa Central CC on Saturday. Has 27 tackles so far this season
Kevin Harris (Bradwell Institute HS,Ga.) – Ran the ball 41 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Wayne County.
Jamario Holley (Northwestern) – Off this week. Northwestern play sClover next week. Holley has 13 catches for 120 yards and three TDs and alsor ushed for two scores despite missing two games because of injury.
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Wake Forest’s game against Southern Nash was suspended Thursday in first quarter because of rain with Wake up 14-10. Earlier this week, Kenion was selected to the Blue-Grey All-Star game in Tampa, Fla. For the season, he has 15 catches for 340 yards and seven touchdowns.
Keveon Mullins (Whitehaven, Tenn.) – Has 18 catches for 272 yards this season
Keshawn Toney (Williston-Elko) – Had eight catches for 39 yards and TD in loss to Wagener-Salley. Left game with ankle injury and was on crutches after the game.
Class of 2020
Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach) – Game postponed because school is not back in session yet because of Hurricane Florence.
Mecose Todd (Villa Rice HS, Ga.)– Off this week.
