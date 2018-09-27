Deebo Samuel won’t argue who’s the fastest Gamecock: ‘I just gave him the title’

With Shi Smith, the pieces were there.
He hasn’t yet dropped a pass in 16 games with Gamecocks football. Oh, and he’s fast, really fast.
So fast, in fact, Gamecocks star receiver Deebo Samuel, a speedster in his own right, won’t even argue the topic.
“I just gave him the title,” Samuel said.
Through his first 15 games, Smith had shown more flashes in the overall production. He’d been solid and reliable, but only had three plays longer than 30 yards (notably the game-changing 52-yards bomb in the bowl game).
Then against Vanderbilt on Saturday, he delivered: 119 yards, five catches, gains of 38 and 52 with a touchdown. Both big catches came when he threw moves in one-on-one coverage and sped by.
“As everybody can see, Shi is probably the fastest guy on the team,” Samuel said. “He really can run. So if you give him a little space, you see what’s going to happen.”
Fellow receiver Bryan Edwards said teammates don’t bring up the lack of drops at all, although it has become a bit of a talking point with some outside the program.
No one in the receiver room was remotely surprised to see him doing what he’s done.
It didn’t surprise his coach much either.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp praised the way Smith stepped into a prominent role last season as a true freshmen. He was a game one starter, and helped out when Samuel got hurt.
Smith had been a top prospect in the state before Muschamp came over from Auburn. He starred for former Gamecocks quarterback Steve Taneyhill at Union County, and back then, he showed a few other skills he apparently still has.
“He could go play corner or nickel or safety for us right now,” Muschamp said. “And be really, really good at it. But he’s going to stay on offense. Nobody panic,”
