South Carolina Gamecocks face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field Saturday Sept. 29, in Lexington, KY.
South Carolina reveals uniform combination for Kentucky game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 27, 2018 06:30 PM

South Carolina football will add a little garnet to lastweek’s all-white look.

They’ll be white up high with garnet pants as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday, the team revealed Thursday. That’s white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on SEC Network.

Uniform combos this season:

Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.

