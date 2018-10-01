One reason the Gamecocks seem to struggle to be ‘self-starters’ on offense

South Carolina’s football team found itself waiting Saturday for a moment that never came on offense.
Through the first half of a 24-10 loss to Kentucky, there were only four plays longer than 10 yards. Two were quarterback Jake Bentley getting flushed from the pocket and making something from nothing. Another was A.J. Turner breaking free, only to trip on the 28-yard line.
And this highlights an issue the Gamecocks admit they have.
“I think as a team, we’re kind of waiting on the big play to happen,” quarterback Jake Bentley said.
So how do they fix that?
“I think that we’ve just got to be self-starters and just get it done from there,” Bentley said.
He referenced the kick return that jump-started USC against N.C. State last season, but there have been a few more instances where the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-2 SEC) needed something to get the ball rolling.
▪ vs. Missouri last season: Deebo Samuel returned a kick for a touchdown with USC down 10-0, then ran for one after an interception.
▪ vs. Arkansas last year, a 62-yard bomb to Hayden Hurst broke a 3-3 tie and started a 31-0 run.
▪ vs. Michigan last year a string of big plays cut into a 19-3 deficit, and then a fumble and one-play touchdown drive sent USC to a victory.
▪ In both wins this season, USC has had at least three plays of 10 yards or more on game-opening touchdown drives.
On Saturday against Kentucky, USC’s first series was stopped with a third-down drop. The second featured a lost fumble on the first play, and the third went 72 yards but petered out with Bentley having to flip the ball to Samuel short of the sticks.
By the time a busted play produced a 58-yard Samuel touchdown, it was too little too late.
All season the Gamecocks have had some of the plays they consider explosive, but often been short those really big plays that get a stadium rocking.
Now they’ve got two losses in their first four games, with six more SEC foes of varying levels of quality between them and Clemson. They’ll need more offense if they hope to be as good as many projected, and that starts with starting themselves.
“It’s kind of been a deal where we’re waiting on something to happen instead of going out and making it,” Bentley said.
