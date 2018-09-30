Alshon Jeffery overcomes injury, illness, to make his NFL season debut

He’s back.
A shoulder injury kept former South Carolina football great Alshon Jeffery from playing the first three weeks of the NFL season, and an illness seemed like it might potentially derail the Philadelphia Eagles receiver’s return this week.
But Jeffery was listed as active and started for the Eagles on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, following reports from Chris Mortensen and NFL Network’s Tiffany Blackmon that he would do so.
Jeffery’s return to the lineup for Philly comes one week after quarterback Carson Wentz played his first game since tearing his ACL — Wentz’s return was far from spectacular, as he put up 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 25-of-37 passing. However, Wentz himself has said this past week that Jeffery’s return will be huge for Philadelphia’s offense.
Wentz’s confidence in Jeffery’s impact comes from seeing it firsthand last season — Jeffery caught 57 passes and nine touchdowns in 2017, his best marks in three years, and also totaled 789 yards while not fumbling once.
It didn’t take long for Jeffery to make his mark on Sunday’s game, as he and Wentz connected early in the second quarter for a 31-yard gain.
On Sunday, he’s going up against another former Gamecock who has been on a roll as of late — Titans kicker and USC grad Ryan Succop has crucial to his team’s success, scoring all of their points in last week’s win.
